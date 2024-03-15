NEWS

PASOK says minister must be held accountable in voter data leak scandal

The socialist opposition party PASOK reacted on Friday to the scandal involving the unauthorized release of official voter registration data from the Interior Ministry, while calling for Minister Niki Kerameus to be held accountable for the breach.

The scandal emerged when thousands of Greek expatriates received campaign emails from New Democracy MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou ahead of the upcoming European Parliament elections. 

On Friday, Asimakopoulou announced her withdrawal from the June vote. Subsequently, Interior Ministry General Secretary Michalis Stavrianoudakis resigned, and New Democracy’s Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Nikos Theodoropoulos was dismissed over the same case.

In a statement, PASOK accused the ruling conservatives of effectively turning the Interior Ministry “into their own electoral center.”

The party of Nikos Androulakis stressed the importance of “ensuring the credibility of the electoral process and the integrity of electoral data,” asserting that as minister, Kerameus was responsible for the handling of this data.

“The minister must be held accountable for the data leak and must assume responsibility personally as the head of the Ministry of Interior, without transferring it to general secretaries or other officials,” PASOK said.

