EU summit weighs EU-Turkey relations amid Cyprus talks

Discussions are ongoing to decide whether EU-Turkey relations will be on the European Council’s agenda at the two-day EU summit in Brussels starting Thursday. 

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides is meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to assess if there is time to discuss Brussels-Ankara relations amidst the busy summit. Christodoulides will also meet separately with UN Secretary-General António Guterres about the Cyprus issue.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expects talks on Turkey at the summit. He stressed the importance of EU involvement in this matter in his opening statements Thursday. 

Christodoulides emphasized Cyprus’s need for tangible progress on the Cyprus issue and hopes for positive signals towards Turkey, depending on Ankara’s adherence to European values. He underscored the critical moment and the necessity for specific actions during this period.

