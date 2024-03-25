US secretary of state issues message for Greek Independence Day

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed Greece as a “principled proponent of peace and prosperity” in a special message issued as Greeks celebrated the 203rd anniversary of independence from Ottoman rule on Monday.

“On Europe’s southeastern frontier, bilateral partner and NATO ally Greece has served as a principled proponent of peace and prosperity,” Blinken’s message said.

Referring to his meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Crete in January and Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis at the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue in February, Blinken underscored the “growing bilateral and transatlantic relationship founded on shared democratic values” between the two countries.

“As we look toward another year of challenges and opportunities, I am heartened that our partnership is stronger than ever,” he said, wishing the people of Greece “a year of peace, prosperity and good health.”