Police evacuate Hania university squat

A building belonging to the Technical University of Crete in Hania, which had been used as a squat, was raided in the early hours of Monday by police.

According to sources cited by the Athens- Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), authorities made nine detentions without arrests.

The buildings have been leased by the university to a company for tourist exploitation, while they had been used as a squat since 2004. In 2017, the squat was recognized by the then-government as a “space for social and leisure activities for residents and visitors,” in an effort to legitimize the squat and prevent its privatization. However, in 2020, police evacuated the buildings, and squatters occupied the building again a year later.

On Monday afternoon, a demonstration was held in protest of the evacuation of the university squat dubbed Rosa Nera. Demonstrators gathered outside the Hania city hall and voiced their opposition to the police operation.