Athens woman stabbed to death by ex near police station

An investigation was under way on Tuesday after a 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death the night before, just moments after seeking police protection against her ex-boyfriend at her local precinct in Agioi Anargyroi, northern Athens.

Investigators have confirmed that she was stabbed multiple times by her former boyfriend, aged 39, who is currently in hospital after injuring himself with the same knife he used to kill the young woman.

According to reports, the 28-year-old sought the police’s help on Monday night after seeing her boyfriend loitering outside her house. The assailant appears to have followed her there and waited outside, attacking her just a few meters from the building.

The actions of the officers at the police station where she filed the complaint are being investigated, with some reports suggesting that the young woman had asked for protection on her way back home but was told that there were no police cars available to escort her. The same reports also suggest that she was calling the 100 emergency number to ask for an escort when she was attacked.

Crime

