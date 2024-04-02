Athens femicide victim had restraining order against attacker

The 28-year-old woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-partner outside a police precinct in Agioi Anargyroi, northern Athens, had a restraining order against her abusive 39-year-old attacker, it emerged on Tuesday, a day after the assault.

She also appears to have been on the telephone with the 100 emergency dispatch operator asking for a police car to take her home when she was attacked, according to reports.

The young woman was stabbed multiple times just moments after visiting her local police station to report that she had seen her former partner loitering outside her house and had reason to fear for her life.

According to reports, the 28-year-old had filed a lawsuit against the 39-year-old after they broke up in 2020, accusing him of abuse and rape. She was granted a restraining order on the grounds of that suit that ostensibly prohibited him from coming near her.

On Monday night, however, she spotted the 39-year-old outside her home and called on a friend to go to the local police station with her to ask for help. The officer on duty reportedly took down her details and her complaint, but said there were no cars available to escort her back home and advised a call to the 100 emergency dispatch number.

It appears that the young woman was in the middle of that call when her ex attacked her with a knife, after following her to the station on a motorcycle.

He then reportedly turned the knife on himself and is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries at an Athens hospital.

An investigation is under way into the police’s actions leading up to the incident.