Injunction had been issued against killer

The 39-year-old man who murdered his former partner, a 28-year-old woman, on Monday night outside a police precinct in Agioi Anargyroi, northern Athens, had a restraining order against him.

The woman was stabbed multiple times just moments after visiting her local police station to report that she had seen her former partner outside her house.

The officer on duty reportedly took down her details and her complaint, but said there were no cars available to escort her back home and advised her to call the 100 emergency dispatch number.

She was reportedly on the phone with the 100 emergency dispatch operator asking to be taken home when she was attacked by the assailant who followed her to the station on a motorcycle.

The murderer then reportedly turned the knife on himself. He was taken to court on Tuesday and was given until Thursday to prepare his defense. He was then taken to the Psychiatric Hospital of Attica, where he remains under police guard.

An investigation has been launched into the actions of the police leading up to the incident.

The victim had filed a lawsuit against the 39-year-old after they broke up in 2020, accusing him of abuse and rape, resulting in a restraining order.

“He attacked her with a lot of force and started striking her with the knife and I started shouting,” said her male friend who had accompanied her to the police station and witnessed the murder.

“She told me that the police told her to press charges, but she didn’t want to and would call 100 to have the police escort her home… I understood that the officers were urging her to file a lawsuit but she said she was not afraid of him and did not want to file a lawsuit,” the 37-year-old reportedly told police.

According to the forensic report, she received five stab wounds, three in the back.