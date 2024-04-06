NEWS

Crews clearing Corinth Canal slopes with cοntrolled explosions

Specialized crews of the Corinth Canal Company were demolishing unstable sections on the slopes of the Isthmus Canal over the weekend as part of a large-scale restoration work to make it safe for navigation again.

The 130-year-old canal closed at the beginning of 2021 after a landslide and re-opened in June 2022 until October 2022. After further safety measures, the canal reopened on June 1, 2023 but then closed again for restoration works.

The 32-million-euro project is being carried out in two stages. The first involved the slope relief work and the cleaning of the canal year and the second of work to stabilize the base of the slopes.

The canal is expected to reopen later this year.

