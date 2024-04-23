NEWS

Suspended sentence for police officer for migrant smuggling

A police officer in Thessaloniki has been handed a suspended sentence of 7 years and 8 months for his involvement in the attempted smuggling of migrants through the city’s airport.

The three-member criminal court of appeal found the 47-year-old officer guilty of assisting in the illegal passage of migrants in exchange for payment.

He was arrested after two Syrian siblings, one of whom was 12 years old, attempted to pass a boarding gate in the airport using fake Estonian passports.

A second police officer in the case was acquitted.

The convicted officer will now be released from remand, where he has been held since his arrest last June.

He must provide a bond €5,000 and is banned from leaving the country.

