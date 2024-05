The center of Athens will be mostly closed to traffic on Wednesday (May 1) due to announced rallies related to Labor Day.

Restrictions will be implemented gradually as o 9.30 a.m. in the streets around Propylea on Panepistimiou Street, Omonia Square, Syntagma Square, and roads leading to and from Panepistimiou and Stadiou Streets.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the above streets until the rallies have concluded.