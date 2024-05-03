Park redevelopment project divides Karditsa

The intention of the Municipality of Karditsa in central Greece to renovate the city’s largest park, known as Pavsilipo, is dividing local society. The competition for the project was announced on Wednesday for a fourth time, with the municipality maintaining that it will revitalize and modernize the park.

Campaigners think otherwise and have collected more than 1,500 signatures, opposed to an “unnecessary” project that will alter the city’s most beautiful and popular green space, with the sole purpose of absorbing EU funds.

The municipality announced the extensive redevelopment of the century-old park in 2022, with funding of 8 million euros from the Recovery Fund, incorporating “smart” applications and utilizing bioclimatic elements.

“The project is based on a preliminary study which is groundless and impossible to implement,” said Vangelis Galousis, former rector of the Democritus University of Thrace. “It is also evident in the tender notice that there is an overpricing of works, which are described without full documentation,” he stressed.