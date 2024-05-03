Golden Dawn leader’s release draws criticism

Nikos Michaloliakos, the formerly powerful leader of the now defunct neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, has been conditionally released from prison after a decision by the judicial council of Lamia in central Greece.

Michaloliakos, who was serving a multi-year sentence for the leading role he played in the party’s criminal activity, was released against to the prosecutor’s recommendation, which was categorically against his parole before the expiry of his detention period.

The decision provoked heated debate and criticism, as the judicial council ruled despite the opposition of the public prosecutor, who insisted that the request for his release did not meet substantial conditions and that he remains unrepentant. He cited extensive articles in which Michaloliakos, 66, appears unrepentant and that he declares his imprisonment is a political political persecution and a conspiracy.

However, the panel of judges assessed Michaloliakos’ conduct positively, and said the articles didn’t imply the intention to commit new unlawful acts. It therefore ordered the applicant’s release with immediate effect.

He is prohibited from leaving the Attica region and must appear at the police station of his place of residence (Pefki) once a month. He also cannot associate with co-defendants in the specific criminal case for which he was detained.

The prosecutor has the right to appeal the verdict but it should be noted that Michaloliakos’ release was made under the criminal law that was in force in 2018 and did not change in 2019. With the subsequent amendments – after 2021 – he would not have the right to apply for parole. However, an appeal is already being considered by the prosecution authorities, as the judicial precedent with the release of Michaloliakos could lead to similar verdicts for other Golden Dawn prisoners. Indeed, according to reports, Ilias Kasidiaris, another former leading Golden Dawn official, may have also submitted a request for release from prison.