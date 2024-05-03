NEWS

Athens transport services adjusted for long Easter weekend

[AP]

Public transport services in Athens will be adjusted for the Greek Orthodox Easter long weekend, from Friday to Wednesday after Easter.

Services will end before 11 p.m. on Saturday, while the usual extension of Friday schedules to midnight will not be implemented on Friday.

Buses, trolleys

Holy Friday (May 3): All vehicles to follow Saturday schedules
Holy Saturday (May 4): All vehicles to start withdrawing earlier, in order to be at depots by 23:00
Easter Sunday (May 5): All vehicles to follow Sunday & Holiday schedules
Easter Monday (May 6): All vehicles to follow Sunday & Holiday schedules
Easter Tuesday (May 7): All vehicles to follow Sunday & Holiday schedules
Easter Wednesday (May 8): All vehicles to follow Saturday schedules

Depending on demand, schedules will be added as necessary to bus and Athens Metro lines serving the Athens International Airport, the KTEL intercity bus stations at Kifissos and Liossion Avenues, and the Port of Piraeus.

Athens Metro, tram

Athens Metro Lines 1, 2, and 3 and the tram will follow the following schedule from Friday to Wednesday after Easter:

The last trains on Holy Saturday will start at the following times, per line:
– Metro Line 1 (Piraeus-Kifissia, and Kifissia-Piraeus) at 22:20.
– Metro Line 2, from Anthoupoli at 22:46, and from Elliniko at 22:43.
– Metro Line 3, from Doukissis Plakentias 22:42, and from Dimotiko Theatro (Piraeus) 22:39
– Metro from Syntagma’ station to all directions, at 11 p.m.
– From the Airport at 22:22 and from Dimotiko Theatro (Piraeus) to the Airport at 21:43.
– Tram Line 6 from Pikrodafni at 22:00 and from Syntagma at 22:45.
– Tram Line 7 from Kalamaki at 22:07 and from Agia Triada (Piraeus) at 22:43.
– Tram Lines 6 & 7 (switching at Pikrodafni): from Syntagma to Kalamaki at 22:30 and from Kalamaki to Syntagma at 21:52. From Agia Triada to Syntagma at 21:28, and from Agia Triada to Syntagma at 21:30.

