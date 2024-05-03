Mixed weather expected for Easter weekend

Scattered showers, with occasional bursts of sunshine are expected across Greece until Sunday (Orthodox Easter), according to the forecast data released by the National Observatory of Athens on Friday.

Local rains will affect the western, central and northern parts of the country on Friday, leading to sporadic storms in the north. The weather will improve in the afternoon, starting from the west. The rest of the country will enjoy a sunnier weather. Temperatures will range from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius in the west and north, and sightly higher in the rest of the country, while Crete will be warmer with 26 to 27 degrees. The weather in Attica will be sunny while Thessaloniki will see some rain.

More scattered showers are expected on Saturday, initially in the Ionian Sea, the western and northern mainland and the islands of the northeastern Aegean, with rain gradually moving towards Thrace and the islands of the Eastern Aegean. Sunny weather will return from early afternoon in the west and gradually in the north. Winds are not expected to exceed 4-6 degrees on the Beaufort scale. The temperature will drop slightly to 20 and 22 degrees in the north and 22 to 24 degrees in the rest of the country.

On Sunday (Orthodox Easter) local rains will affect the central and south Aegean, central Greece and Evia, but will dissipate in most areas by midday, except Crete. The weather service forecasts western and north-northwestern winds 4 to 6 on the Beaufort scale. The temperature will rise a few degrees across the country.

Sunshine will reappear on Monday, with local showers and thunderstorms expected in some mountainous regions. Winds will weaken to 3 to 4 degrees on the Beaufort scale, and the temperature will rise further.