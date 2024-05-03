NEWS

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle anchors in Crete

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle anchors in Crete
[France's Ambassador to Greece, @laurenceauer official X account]

The French Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, arrived at NATO pier K14 at Marathi, in Souda (Crete) on Thursday.

The carrier will remain at in the Chania region until May 7, to participate in the mission Aquila, a NATO deployment of 15 countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Powered by two nuclear reactors, the 261.5-meters-long ship is carrying a crew of 1,350 people, among other cutting-edge weapons and navigational technologies.

The last time the French carrier was hosted in Souda was in February 2023.

France NATO Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
French ask to borrow air defense system
FOREIGN POLICY

French ask to borrow air defense system

Dendias visits Kalolimnos military outpost as part of two-day tour
NEWS

Dendias visits Kalolimnos military outpost as part of two-day tour

EU ministers stop short of Patriot pledges for Ukraine
FOREIGN POLICY

EU ministers stop short of Patriot pledges for Ukraine

Greece will not compromise defense, spokesman says following FT report
FOREIGN POLICY

Greece will not compromise defense, spokesman says following FT report

Greece and Spain under pressure to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, FT reports
FOREIGN POLICY

Greece and Spain under pressure to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, FT reports

NATO allies pledge additional air defense systems for Kyiv, Stoltenberg says
NEWS

NATO allies pledge additional air defense systems for Kyiv, Stoltenberg says