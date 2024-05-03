French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle anchors in Crete

The French Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, arrived at NATO pier K14 at Marathi, in Souda (Crete) on Thursday.

The carrier will remain at in the Chania region until May 7, to participate in the mission Aquila, a NATO deployment of 15 countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Powered by two nuclear reactors, the 261.5-meters-long ship is carrying a crew of 1,350 people, among other cutting-edge weapons and navigational technologies.

The last time the French carrier was hosted in Souda was in February 2023.