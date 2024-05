A boat with 33 migrants on board was located by a cargo ship off the southern coast of Crete early Friday morning.

Twenty eight of the migrants, four of whom are minors, said they were Egyptian nationals. Passengers also included a family of four, made up of a pregnant woman and two children, who said they were from Syria.

The 33 passengers were initially transferred to Kali Limenes and afterwards to the town of Iraklio.