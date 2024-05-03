Resurrection serves as motivation for struggle against evil, Ecumenical Patriarch says

Easter and its central message of the resurrection “serves as the motivation for the struggle against the presence of evil and its consequences in the world, acting as a powerful transformative force,” Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has said in his Easter encyclical.

The Istanbul-based leader of world’s 300 million Orthodox Christians said that “central feature of Orthodox life is its Resurrectional pulse.”

For that reason, “in the Orthodox experience, evil does not have the final word in history.”

“In the Orthodox self-consciousness, there is no place for surrender to evil or for indifference toward the development of human affairs. On the contrary, its contribution to the transformation of history has theological basis and existential grounding and it unfolds without running the risk of identifying the Church with the world.”

“The Orthodox Church has never considered the struggle for transforming the world as a meaningless matter. Our faith in the Resurrection has preserved the Church both from introversion and indifference for the world, as well as from secularization.”