NEWS

Piraeus Prosecutor recommends trial for ‘Blue Horizon’ crew in fatal incident

The Piraeus prosecutor has recommended trial for four members of the Blue Horizon ferry crew in connection with the death of 36-year-old Antonis Kargiotis at Piraeus port last September.

Kargiotis died in front of several eyewitnesses on the night of September 5.

According to state broadcaster ERT, charges include intentional homicide and abuse of power.

The captain faces accusations of dangerous intervention in ship transport resulting in death and attempted drowning by omission. Other crew members face charges ranging from complicity in intentional homicide to abuse of power.

The accused are to face trial before the Mixed Jury Court.

Justice

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

