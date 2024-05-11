NEWS

Municipality to address building height bonuses

The controversial issue of the maximum heights of buildings in the Greek capital will be addressed on Monday at the municipal council of Athens. 

The municipality will reportedly present a legal opinion, according to which the building height bonuses included in the building regulation cannot be applied, since they go beyond what is defined by a relevant decree issued in 1955. 

The reported aim of the municipal authority is for the municipal council to provide legal cover to the building service, so that it is not obliged by the Ministry of the Interior or the Decentralized Administration to issue building permits with bonuses.

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas will ask the municipal council to take a decision in favor of the implementation of the 1995 decree, which covers the entire area of the Municipality of Athens with separate heights per area. 

