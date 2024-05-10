NEWS

Siblings vanish from hospital

Five siblings that had been removed from their parents’ custody went missing from a Rio hospital, near the western port city of Patra, on Friday, after being transferred there on a prosecutor’s order.

The five, aged 8, 9, 10, 11 and 16, had been living in dire conditions in Patra and were transferred to the pediatric clinic of the University Hospital of Rio to be hosted temporarily and undergo necessary tests until the appropriate accommodation was found. According to reports, they were probably victims of sexual abuse. 

The president of the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Workers (POEDIN), Michalis Giannakos, said the prosecutor’s order issued on April 30 was “that the children should not be seen by their parents at all.” 

