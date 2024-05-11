NEWS

15 detained after deadly brawl on Mykonos

Police detained 15 people on Saturday in connection with a bloody brawl on Friday night on the island of Mykonos which left one man dead and another seriously injured.

At least seven of those detained were expected to be arrested for gun, drug and alien law violations.

The incident took place behind a nightclub on the island, and involved some 25 Pakistani nationals, with both victims being stabbed.

Police authorities were conducting checks at the port and the airport of the island in order to identify and arrest the perpetrator of the murder.

The preliminary investigation of the case has been undertaken by the local security directorate. 

