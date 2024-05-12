Parents charged over baby’s disposal in landfill

The Nepalese parents of an infant that was found dead in a bag in a landfill in Vravrona in eastern Attica by police on Friday will appear before an investigative magistrate on Tuesday, accused of manslaughter in the first degree.

The body of the dead infant is scheduled for examination by a coroner on Monday.

Initial assessments suggest the possibility of a miscarriage by the 30-year-old woman, with her 30-year-old partner suspected of disposing of the body at the landfill.

Judicial officials are now awaiting the results of the autopsy as it will provide answers as regards the circumstances of the newborn’s death – namely whether it was born alive or not, which will determine the severity of the charge against the couple.

The father has claimed the baby was stillborn. The mother remains in hospital under police guard.