North Macedonia Foreign Ministry affirms country’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to Prespes deal

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, the new president of North Macedonia, poses for the cameras at the entrance of the presidential palace in Skopje, Sunday. [AP]

North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday issued a statement affirming the country’s “unwavering commitment to fully respect constitutional provisions and all internationally assumed obligations,” including the Prespes Agreement signed with Greece, which settled the longstanding name dispute between the two countries.

“Over the past seven years, the two neighboring countries have fostered an exceptionally high level of political dialogue, leading to a notable increase in economic cooperation and the establishment of positive relations among their citizens. These accomplishments have culminated in the country’s NATO membership, the launch of negotiations with the European Union, and the deepening of the Strategic Partnership through Strategic Dialogue with the United States,” the statement said.

“We urge all political stakeholders, particularly elected officials, to exercise caution. Upholding the Euro-Atlantic trajectory of the country remains a paramount strategic interest and serves as a guarantee for its long-term security and stability,” it said.

The statement came a day after North Macedonia’s newly-elected president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, sparked a diplomatic spat with Greece by referring to her country as “Macedonia,” rather than the constitutional name “North Macedonia.”

Her reference caused a strong reaction from Greek as well as senior European officials.