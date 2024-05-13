Parents of deceased infant in landfill case to face magistrate

The 24-year-old mother, whose infant was discovered deceased in a landfill in the Attica district of Vravrona, has been discharged from the hospital and is scheduled to appear before a magistrate on Thursday. Both parents are accused of joint accomplished manslaughter.

The father is expected to provide testimony on Thursday, pending the submission of forensic examination results for the deceased infant’s body.

Police found the infant’s body inside a plastic bag in a large trash container at the local landfill Friday. The discovery comes in a probe after the mother had been admitted into the hospital for losing a lot of blood during birth off site. The couple allegedly disposed of the infant in a trash can after the mother gave birth.

The couple, of Nepalese descent, asserts that the baby was stillborn and denies any involvement in a criminal act. Should their claim be substantiated, they may face altered charges.