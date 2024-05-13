Man accused of raping 62-year-old woman arrested

A 23-year-old man accused of raping a 62-year-old woman in a field in western Achaia, in the Peloponnese, was arrested by the police on Sunday.

According to the police, the man sexually assaulted the woman earlier in the day while she was doing farm work. She reported the rape to the authorities and the 23-year-old was arrested shortly after.

The man will appear before a prosecutor in the western port city of Patra.

According to the police, the suspect is a foreign national and does not have legal immigration documents.