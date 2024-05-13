NEWS

Man accused of raping 62-year-old woman arrested

Man accused of raping 62-year-old woman arrested
File photo.

A 23-year-old man accused of raping a 62-year-old woman in a field in western Achaia, in the Peloponnese, was arrested by the police on Sunday. 

According to the police, the man sexually assaulted the woman earlier in the day while she was doing farm work. She reported the rape to the authorities and the 23-year-old was arrested shortly after. 

The man will appear before a prosecutor in the western port city of Patra.

According to the police, the suspect is a foreign national and does not have legal immigration documents. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prime suspect remanded in case of killed police officer
NEWS

Prime suspect remanded in case of killed police officer

Greek mafia remnants still active
NEWS

Greek mafia remnants still active

Parents charged over baby’s disposal in landfill
NEWS

Parents charged over baby’s disposal in landfill

15 detained after deadly brawl on Mykonos
NEWS

15 detained after deadly brawl on Mykonos

One dead in Mykonos bar brawl
NEWS

One dead in Mykonos bar brawl

Siblings vanish from hospital
NEWS

Siblings vanish from hospital