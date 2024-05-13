NEWS

Assailants sentenced for attack on soccer player

[Intime News]

Two individuals, aged 24 and 23, have been sentenced to a 12-month prison term with a three-year suspension for assaulting a soccer player from the PAOK FC B team and his friend.

They face charges of causing serious bodily harm, with the mitigating factor of having a clean criminal record.

The assault occurred in October 2022 in the northern port city of Thessaloniki. Both victims were hospitalized following the unprovoked attack.

The 23-year-old perpetrator offered an apology, attributing his actions to intoxication and claiming to have been struck during the altercation. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old asserted that he intervened to cease the altercation.

Justice

