​Two men accused of migrant smuggling jailed in Crete pending trial

Two men accused of migrant smuggling were sent to pretrial detention after appearing before a prosecutor in Chania, Crete, on Monday.

They were among a group of 47 migrants, who had been rescued from a boat 15 miles outside Gavdos, Greece’s southernmost island, on Wednesday.

Gavdos and Crete have seen an increase in migrant arrivals during the past months, with the Greek Coast Guard estimating that 1,186 asylum seekers arrived on the two islands between January and March 2024.