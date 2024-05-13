NEWS

​Two men accused of migrant smuggling jailed in Crete pending trial

​Two men accused of migrant smuggling jailed in Crete pending trial
File photo.

Two men accused of migrant smuggling were sent to pretrial detention after appearing before a prosecutor in Chania, Crete, on Monday.

They were among a group of 47 migrants, who had been rescued from a boat 15 miles outside Gavdos, Greece’s southernmost island, on Wednesday.

Gavdos and Crete have seen an increase in migrant arrivals during the past months, with the Greek Coast Guard estimating that 1,186 asylum seekers arrived on the two islands between January and March 2024.

Migration Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens car chase leads to arrest of 12 immigrants, trafficker
NEWS

Athens car chase leads to arrest of 12 immigrants, trafficker

Migrant shipwreck leaves two dead and one missing, as 57 make it to shore
NEWS

Migrant shipwreck leaves two dead and one missing, as 57 make it to shore

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia
NEWS

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia

Police locate wanted woman in vault inside her home
NEWS

Police locate wanted woman in vault inside her home

Amygdaleza detention camp evacuated due to nearby wildfire
NEWS

Amygdaleza detention camp evacuated due to nearby wildfire

Coast Guard rejects claims that Pylos shipwreck vessel had been stationary
NEWS

Coast Guard rejects claims that Pylos shipwreck vessel had been stationary