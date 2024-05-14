Two men injured in sports-related assault in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, have arrested 12 suspects in connection with an attack against two men on Monday night that appears to have been motivated by local soccer rivalries.

The two men, brothers aged 37 and 42 years old, told the police they were assaulted while walking in the seaside suburb of Nea Michaniona at around 8.30 p.m. by a gang of at least 10 males.

The assailants kicked and punched them, and pulled off the jacket one of the siblings was wearing, which bore the emblem of popular Thessaloniki soccer team Aris, according to the local news outlet Voria.

The brothers reported the incident to the police and were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, mainly cuts and bruises.

The police is treating the incident – which comes in the wake of several similar assaults, at least two of which have been deadly – as sports-related, with the investigation being undertaken by the relevant department.