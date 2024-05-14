NEWS

Operation under way to evict protesters from Athens Law School

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Athens University’s historic headquarters on downtown Panepistimou Street on Monday night to express support with the Palestinian people and opposition to Israeli military operations in Gaza. A few dozen also erected tents in front of the building, in solidarity with student movements in the US and other parts of the world. [Ismini Vlassopoulou/InTime News]

A police operation was under way on Tuesday morning to evict dozens of protesters from the main building of the Athens University School of Law in the city center.

According to broadcaster Skai, the police has given the protesters a deadline by which to leave the campus before riot officers surrounding the building are given orders to intervene. The protesters have reportedly refused to budge.

The pro-Palestinian protesters barricaded themselves in the building on Monday night following a rally outside the University of Athens’ historic headquarters on Panepistimou Street expressing opposition to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Protesters also expressed solidarity with rising anti-war student movements in the United States, France and other parts of the world, which have involved  large-scale demonstrations and campus occupations.

