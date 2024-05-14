NEWS

Protesters evicted from Athens Law School

Twenty-seven people have been remanded for questioning following a police operation to clear a group of protesters out of the Athens University School of Law on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) launched the operation at the request of Athens University’s rector after the protesters barricaded themselves in the Law School building on downtown Solonos Street following a rally on Monday night outside the University of Athens’ historic headquarters on Panepistimou Street expressing opposition to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

It appears that the protesters also sprayed slogans both inside and outside the building and vandalized school property. 

A prosecutor was present during the operation.

