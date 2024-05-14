Public health agency urges caution over mosquito-borne diseases

An unusually warm spring has accelerated the onset of mosquito season in many parts of Greece, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday, urging citizens to protect themselves against the pest.

In a bulletin, EODY expressed particular concern about the West Nile virus – which can be passed on to humans by mosquitoes carrying the disease after biting infected birds – saying that cases have not only increased in recent years, but have also shown a wider geographical dispersion, appearing in many parts of Greece and Europe.

The best way to protect against the West Nile virus and other diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, such as malaria, is by using insect repellents, especially in the evening hours, installing mosquito netting and/or fans at home, wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors, avoiding stagnant water such as by watering plants early in the morning and clearing drains and underbrush that can trap humidity and act as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Another good reason to avoid stagnant water and to use domestic bug repellents is to protect pets from sand flies which can carry leishmaniasis, a disease that can be fatal for dogs and can also infect humans, though with much fewer symptoms.

Animal protection directives advise using bug-repellent collars, sprays or pills for dogs, especially if they live in an area with a lot of greenery. Vaccination against the disease is also advised.