Greece ranks 5th in EU in discrimination against LGBTIQ people, survey finds 

Two women kiss in front of a rainbow flag, the symbol of the gay rights movement, during the Gay Pride parade in central Athens, Greece, on June 2014. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

A vast survey by an EU rights body has found that 44% of LGBTIQ people in Greece have faced discrimination in at least one area of their life in the year before the survey.

Although the figure is the 5th highest in the EU, it has decreased since the previous EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) survey in 2019, where 51% of respondents in Greece had faced discrimination.

In total, 36% of respondents in the EU reported feeling discriminated against in at least one area of their lives in the year before the survey because they are LGBTIQ, down from 42% in the previous one.

The countries with the highest rates were Bulgaria and Cyprus, both with 48%. The people who reported feeling discriminated against the most were intersex (61%) and trans people (54%), the only categories that were above 50%.

The areas of life referred to included work, education, healthcare, contact with public services, as well as in shops, restaurants, bars and night clubs.

The online survey of more than 100,000 people who identify as LGBTIQ carried out in June, July and August of 2023 found only slight overall changes compared with the previous such survey three years earlier, the FRA said in a report on the findings published on Tuesday.

“More LGBTIQ people in Europe are now open about who they are. At the same time, they face more violence, harassment, and bullying than before,” the Vienna-based FRA said.

Data adjusted to allow comparison between surveys showed the proportion of respondents in the 27 EU member states who said they had experienced a physical or sexual attack in the five years before the survey for being LGBTIQ rose to 14% from 11% in the previous survey.

In Greece that number was 13% while the worst-performing EU countries were Bulgaria (18%) and Latvia (17%). Intersex and trans people had the highest rates.

The survey also included EU candidate countries Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia.

“Being openly LGBTIQ in Europe should not be a struggle. Even though we see signs of progress, bullying, harassment and violence remain constant threats,” FRA chief Sirpa Rautio said.