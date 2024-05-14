NEWS

Nine foreigners among 28 arrested in Athens Uni Law School

[Hellenic Police]

Nine foreigners were among the 28 people arrested following an operation to remove protesters opposed to Israel’s war in Gaza from the Athens University Law School on Tuesday, police have said.

Ten men and 18 women were arrested in the operation, including a Spanish man, three French women, two German women, two Italian women and one British woman.

None of the nine foreigners are connected to the university, while the 15 Greeks arrested said there were students of the institution.

They face charges of disturbing the peace, damaging property, trespass as well as violations of the laws on weapons and flares.

During the operation, police said they confiscated smoke grenades, bats, flags, masks, helmets, banners, clothing and a “multitude of handwritten notes and leaflets of anarchist content.”

Protest Palestine

