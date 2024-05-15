NEWS

Health authorities on lookout for mosquitoes

Health authorities on lookout for mosquitoes

This year’s warm winter could lead to an early start to the West Nile virus circulation period, health experts warn.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) stressed the need for precautionary measures against mosquitoes to reduce the risk of infection by the West Nile virus, which, as it stated, is expected to recirculate this summer.

Although cases of West Nile are usually recorded in Europe from June to October, a case was reported in March in Spain to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).

The ECDC said the fact that a domestic case was detected so early is unusual but not unexpected, given the particularly mild weather that prevailed at the end of winter. In Greece, where since 2010 there have been cases of West Nile virus almost every year, they are usually recorded from the end of June and early July until October. 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Public health agency urges caution over mosquito-borne diseases
NEWS

Public health agency urges caution over mosquito-borne diseases

Health warning issued by EODY over African dust
NEWS

Health warning issued by EODY over African dust

Breast cancer screening program extended
NEWS

Breast cancer screening program extended

AstraZeneca pulls its Covid-19 vaccine from the European market
NEWS

AstraZeneca pulls its Covid-19 vaccine from the European market

37 afflicted by food poisoning after Easter celebration in Peloponnese
NEWS

37 afflicted by food poisoning after Easter celebration in Peloponnese

Taboos linked to child disabilities seen receding
NEWS

Taboos linked to child disabilities seen receding