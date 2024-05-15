Health authorities on lookout for mosquitoes

This year’s warm winter could lead to an early start to the West Nile virus circulation period, health experts warn.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) stressed the need for precautionary measures against mosquitoes to reduce the risk of infection by the West Nile virus, which, as it stated, is expected to recirculate this summer.

Although cases of West Nile are usually recorded in Europe from June to October, a case was reported in March in Spain to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).

The ECDC said the fact that a domestic case was detected so early is unusual but not unexpected, given the particularly mild weather that prevailed at the end of winter. In Greece, where since 2010 there have been cases of West Nile virus almost every year, they are usually recorded from the end of June and early July until October.