Two arrested over Thessaloniki hooligan attack

Two men, aged 23 and 24, suspected of participating in the hooligan attack that occurred late Monday night in the area of Nea Michaniona in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, were arrested by the police on Tuesday.

They are expected to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday, while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

On Monday night, two brothers wearing shirts with the insignia of a well-known Thessaloniki soccer club were attacked by a group of about 10 to 15 people.

The perpetrators beat them and stole one victim’s shirt before fleeing the scene.