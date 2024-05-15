NEWS

4.1 magnitude quake strikes Lesvos island

[Shutterstock]

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Wednesday, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens. No injuries or damage were reported.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 7.57 a.m., was located 21 kilometers northwest of the town of Polychnitos. The focal depth of the quake was estimated at 12.9 kilometers.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas, and earthquakes are common. However, fatalities and major damage are rare occurrences.

Earthquake

