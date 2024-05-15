Smuggled cigarettes worth €600,000 confiscated at Athens airport

Customs inspectors at Athens International Airport seized 14,700 smuggled cartons of cigarettes.

Leveraging data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) information systems, they conducted targeted physical inspections on 186 boxes found in an airport warehouse. The cargo, originating from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, contained contraband cigarettes amounting to 600,000 euros in duties and taxes.

The smuggled cigarettes were confiscated, while investigations continued to locate the recipient of the boxes.