Man arrested for alleged rape, domestic violence against estranged wife

[Intime News]

A 33-year-old man accused of multiple crimes, including rape, against his estranged wife was arrested in Thessaloniki, on Thursday. He is expected to appear before a prosecutor later in the day.

According to the woman’s report to the police, her estranged husband went over to her house on Wednesday morning and raped her. He also stole her phone.  

The incident comes at a time of growing discussion about violence against women in Greece, following a series of femicides.

On Thursday, a 40-year-old woman was found dead in an Athens suburb after being stubbed multiple times. The authorities are looking for the perpetrator.

