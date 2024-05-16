Restoration of flood-hit railway in central Greece delayed

Railway in Thessaly. The bill for the complete rehabilitation works of the railway in Thessaly, after the disastrous floods of Storm Daniel, is being revised upward, according to new estimates. Restoration projects may cost closer to 280-300 million euros, against 200 million euros, which was the original estimate. [INTIME]

About eight months after a severe storm in the Thessaly region of central Greece flooded the region, restoration of the damaged Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) network in the area is facing significant delays.

Τhe bidding process for the contracts has not yet begun, which means it is highly unlikely that the works will be completed by the end of 2025, as was originally planned. The delay is in part due to the internal problems of OSE’s board of directors.

According to OSE sources, the bidding process will start in late May or early June, as there are still procedures left to be completed. Three of the contracts will be on repair works and one on the installation of the long-delayed signaling and the ETCS system.

Recently, Infrastructure & Transport Minister Christos Staikouras told a parliamentary committee that the total cost of the railway reconstruction in Thessaly will reach 463 million euros.

The same sources expressed confidence that the railway line will be ready within the first four months of 2026. At the moment, OSE uses buses to transport passengers in some parts of the line, while the main Athens-Thessaloniki route has been restored.