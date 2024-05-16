Couple who disposed body of infant jailed pending trial

An investigative magistrate on Thursday ordered a couple to be jailed pending trial for allegedly disposing a dead infant at a landfill in the Attica region of Vravrona.

The suspects, who are from Nepal, are facing charges of manslaughter.

In their testimony they said they were sorry for what happened and both denied that the baby was born alive and that its death was due to their own actions. They also claimed they had already decided on the names they would give the baby if it was a boy or a girl.

The mother, aged 24, allegedly claimed that she lost consciousness after giving birth to the child in the hotel where she worked. When she came to, she found that the newborn was dead and panicked. In her confusion she decided to throw it away and put it in a garbage bag.

The father, aged 23, is said to have claimed that he was not present when the baby was born. He also said that he took the garbage bag to the trash can without knowing the contents. According to the defendant, he learned what had happened when his wife spoke to him in the taxi on their way to the hospital.