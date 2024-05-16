NEWS

Greek nationals in fatal car accident in Turkey

[Shutterstock]

A car accident in Usak, western Turkey, resulted in the death of one Greek national and injured two others on Thursday morning. 

According to Turkish media, the rented car carrying three Greek citizens overturned. The driver lost control on the Izmir-Ankara highway, causing the vehicle to fall into a ditch. 

Emergency services, including police, firefighters and ambulances, responded to the scene.

A 67-year-old Greek woman was found deceased, while the driver and another 67-year-old passenger were hospitalized. Local officials reported that the injuries were not life-threatening.

