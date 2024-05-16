NEWS

Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing

Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
File photo.

Greece rescued 42 migrants off the island of Crete and was looking for three believed to be missing after their boat sent a distress signal while at sea, the Greek coastguard said on Thursday.

A coastguard official said the migrants were rescued by commercial vessels and a Greek navy helicopter some 27 nautical miles southwest of Crete.

It was not clear what happened to their boat, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, adding that a search and rescue operation for the missing was under way.

The island of Crete and its tiny neighbour Gavdos, Europe’s southernmost tip, have seen a surge in arrivals of migrants looking to cross to Europe from Libya in recent months.

The Greek government has pledged money and staff to help the ill-equipped islands handle the situation.

Greece has been a favoured gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia since 2015 when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, causing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Thousands of others have died at sea.

Until recently, migrants had preferred islands further east near Turkey over Crete and Gavdos.

[Reuters]
 

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nine Egyptians to stand trial over deadly shipwreck
NEWS

Nine Egyptians to stand trial over deadly shipwreck

Forty-two migrants rescued off Crete Island, ongoing search for 3 more
NEWS

Forty-two migrants rescued off Crete Island, ongoing search for 3 more

Notorious people smuggler operated in Greek territory
'SCORPION'

Notorious people smuggler operated in Greek territory

Mainstream parties hope new EU migration pact will deprive far right of votes
NEWS

Mainstream parties hope new EU migration pact will deprive far right of votes

​Two men accused of migrant smuggling jailed in Crete pending trial
NEWS

​Two men accused of migrant smuggling jailed in Crete pending trial

First list of Egyptian workers presented
ECONOMY

First list of Egyptian workers presented