Ex-husband arrested for Menidi femicide

The former husband of the woman found stabbed Thursday morning was arrested in Fylis, northwestern Attica.

Her body was found in the middle of the street, at the junction of Parnithos and Aristotelous streets in Menidi, eastern Attica, having sustained over ten stab wounds, and injuries to her neck, chest, abdomen and limbs.

According to reports, the victim had filed three complaints of domestic violence against the suspect over the past 11 years. The most recent complaint was filed on May 7. Following her last complaint, her ex-husband was arrested and charged with domestic abuse. He was due in court this Friday.

According to the same sources, the victim had also installed the panic button application for women at risk of domestic abuse.

Sources from the Citizen Protection Ministry highlighted that the case was not properly evaluated by the court, which had postponed the trial despite the new penal code regulations allowing for expedited trials and temporary detention of domestic violence offenders.