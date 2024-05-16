Child death linked to parvovirus outbreak in Thessaloniki kindergarten

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) alerted medical associations throughout Greece about a spike in parvovirus cases among children at a kindergarten in Thessaloniki, after a 3.5-year-old child passed away after developing acute myocarditis due to parvovirus B19.

Among the 11 affected children, aged 3-5 years, one 3.5-year-old displayed elevated troponin levels and symptoms of acute myocarditis, tragically resulting in its death.

EODY promptly advised the closure of the school unit for two weeks, issued guidance on viral infection transmission (including parvovirus, enteroviruses, and adenoviruses), recommended thorough cleaning and disinfection of the premises, and initiated an epidemiological inquiry to pinpoint the responsible infectious agents.

The ongoing epidemiological investigation aims to determine the involvement of parvovirus B-19 and other viruses in myocardial infections among children.

