Refugees and migrants left without interpreters

Refugee accommodation facilities and the Asylum Service have no interpreters as the Migration and Asylum Ministry has not renewed their contracts.

The interpreters have not been paid in months by the relevant departments of the ministry, creating major problems in the operation of refugee facilities.

The interpreter organization METAdrasi, which had taken over this responsibility, has stopped providing its services, saying that the executive contract with the Migration and Asylum Ministry, which has expired, has not been renewed.

“Especially with regard to the Asylum Service, the delay amounts to nine months, while for the provision of interpretation at the first reception service, not a single month has been paid in the last five months,” METAdrasi said, adding that during that time it has met its obligations by basically “loaning” to the state, “whose competent services do not release as they should the European funds that have already been given for this purpose.”