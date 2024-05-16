NEWS

Greece’s oldest woman dies

[InTime News]

Greece’s reported oldest woman passed away at the age of 119 on Tuesday night on the island of Crete. Eleni Baroulaki was born in 1905 and lived her entire life in Paidochori in the municipality of Apokoronos in Hania.

According to local news outlet Haniotika Nea, her father had reached 107 years while her mother lived to be 100.

The same report said that when asked the secret of her longevity in 2019, she cited Christ and St George, and the Cretan diet, with lots of vegetables and mostly greens.

In a statement the Apokoronos Municipality paid tribute to Baroulaki, saying “her way of life and her virtues are models for us and an example to follow.” 

