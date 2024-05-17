Police officers set up tents in Syntagma Square, protest budget cuts

Police officers set up tents in Syntagma Square in front of Parliament on Friday morning to protest against budget cuts impacting their compensation for travel expenses.

A government amendment passed on April 28 mandates that police officers stationed outside urban centers serve for three months in Athens or Thessaloniki. Furthermore, it slashed the per diem from 80 to 30 euros.

In a statement, the Panhellenic Federation of Police Employees (POASY) denounced the unexpected amendment as “an affront to the police profession and a regression to medieval labor conditions.”