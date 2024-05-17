Prosecutor charges suspect in fatal stabbing of estranged wife

A prosecutor has filed criminal charges of intentional manslaughter against the 50-year-old man who fatally stabbed his estranged wife in Menidi, eastern Attica, on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Edward, an Albanian national, was taken to the prosecutor’s office after 10 a.m. on Friday. It was anticipated that he would request an extension to prepare his defense.

The body of the victim, a 40-year-old woman named Enkeleida, also an Albanian national, was discovered in the middle of the street with a knife still lodged in her abdomen, at the intersection of Parnithos and Aristotelous streets. She had suffered more than 10 stab wounds, including injuries to her neck, chest, abdomen, and limbs.

Her ex-husband was arrested in the suburb of Fyli, northwestern Attica, on Thursday afternoon. He was scheduled to testify in court on Friday regarding charges of domestic abuse following a complaint filed by his ex-wife on May 7. The victim had lodged three such complaints against the suspect over the past 11 years.