Prosecutor seeks conviction of Folli Follie founder and his son on a number of charges

The prosecutor in the Folli Follie trial has sought the conviction of the company’s founder Dimitris Koutsoulioutsos, his son Tzortzis and two close associates on a number of different charges.

Specifically, for Dimitris Koutsoulioutsos, Aikaterini Roumbi recommended his conviction on the charges of forgery, money laundering and market manipulation, while for Tzortzis Koutsoulioutsos she asked that he be convicted for money laundering and market manipulation.

However, Roumbi did not seek their conviction on the charges of forming a criminal organization and fraud, which constituted the basis for the trial.

Furthermore, she asked for the complete acquittal of the other seven defendants, including Kaiti Koutsoulioutsos, wife of Dimitris.

The trial of the case began in early 2022, while criminal charges had already been brought at least 4.5 years ago.