Investigation ended into alleged break-in at Interior Ministry
A prosecutor has ended an investigation into an alleged break-in into the Interior Ministry after finding no evidence that one occurred.
Two parallel investigations by the police and the prosecutor also found no evidence of a break-in.
On April 26, the election process department’s head reported an alleged break-in of his office to the police.
The allegations were made around the time than an investigation into the leak of thousands of email addresses of Greek voters residing abroad was taking place.